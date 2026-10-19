Attack on Dnipro on 19 October: house destroyed, one person injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of 19 October, Russian forces attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and aerial bombs. In Dnipro, one private house was destroyed and at least three more homes were damaged. An 84-year-old woman was injured and hospitalised in a moderately serious condition.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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The aftermath of the attack on Dnipro

The first reports of the strike on Dnipro came in at 5.59 am. According to the Regional State Administration, Russian troops damaged private homes. It is believed that people may have been trapped under the rubble.

At 6.19 am, it emerged that an 84-year-old woman had been injured. Paramedics took her to hospital.

Later, Hanzha reported that as a result of the morning attack, one house had been destroyed and at least three others damaged. Emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes, and efforts to clear up the aftermath of the shelling are ongoing.

















Which areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region came under attack

Since the evening of 18 October, Russian forces have attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, using drones and aerial bombs.

Nikopol district. The district centre, as well as the Pokrovska and Marhanetska communities, came under attack. A business premises was damaged.

Synelnykivsky District. A fire broke out in the Zaitsivska community as a result of the attack.







How many Russian drones were shot down over the region

According to Hanzha, Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 21 enemy drones in the skies over the Dnipropetrovsk region during the night.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipro: man killed, others injured