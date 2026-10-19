3 566 0
Enemy launched missile strike on Irpin: enterprise has been destroyed, people have been injured and buildings have been damaged. VIDEO+PHOTO
Today, 19 October, at 06:48, the enemy launched strikes on Irpin in the Kyiv region.
This was reported by the mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
A private house is on fire
It is reported that a private house is on fire. The blast wave has also damaged neighbouring houses. Debris has pierced the walls and roof, and there are casualties.
It is reported that the main impact of the Russian missiles was on one of Irpin’s largest enterprises. Unfortunately, it has suffered serious damage. A large-scale fire is currently raging at the site.
The shockwave also damaged nearby high-rise residential blocks – windows were blown out in the flats.
All the necessary emergency services are working at the scene.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password