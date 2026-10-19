Enemy launched missile strike on Irpin: enterprise has been destroyed, people have been injured and buildings have been damaged. VIDEO+PHOTO

Today, 19 October, at 06:48, the enemy launched strikes on Irpin in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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A private house is on fire

It is reported that a private house is on fire. The blast wave has also damaged neighbouring houses. Debris has pierced the walls and roof, and there are casualties.

See more: Attack on Kyiv region: four people injured, house and lorry destroyed. PHOTOS

It is reported that the main impact of the Russian missiles was on one of Irpin’s largest enterprises. Unfortunately, it has suffered serious damage. A large-scale fire is currently raging at the site.

The shockwave also damaged nearby high-rise residential blocks – windows were blown out in the flats.

All the necessary emergency services are working at the scene.

Read more: Russians attacked Kyiv region: one man was wounded, and residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged