"Russians are very keenly focused on Kyiv’s water supply; we need to be prepared," - Koretskyi

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated that we should prepare for far more difficult living conditions.

He spoke about this in an interview with the BBC, according to Censor.NET.

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"It is a big mistake for those who say: ‘Oh, it’ll all blow over…’, ‘Oh, that’s what they said last time…’. This is incorrect and wrong, because the tactics of Russian terror have changed significantly and this year they may be even worse," the Prime Minister emphasised.

Koretskyi stated that the Russians are incapable of achieving results on the battlefield and, consequently, are channelling all their aggression, all their hatred and their desire to destroy us into their missiles and drones, which they are directing at infrastructure and essential services.

"We must therefore prepare for much more difficult living conditions. We’ve already dealt with electricity and heating, but the Russians are now focusing very heavily on water supply in Kyiv," explained the Prime Minister.

At the same time, he noted that the government "is not sitting idly by, but is thinking things through and making preparations".

Read more: Energy supply situation in Kyiv has deteriorated. There are water supply disruptions, - Klitschko

"In particular, we are preparing backup power supplies, backup pumping stations and various alternative supply options. Although, of course, none of this will be able to fully restore the everyday comforts we enjoyed before the attacks and the destruction."

Overall, this is a very complex issue, as we have many households that are not dependent on the centralised supply system, whilst there are also those whose electricity, water and heating depend directly on it. Therefore, there is no single criterion that can be used to resolve the issue or to envisage possible solutions.

"At the same time, we are doing everything we can to ensure that the worst-case scenarios Russia is seeking to bring about are minimised and resolved as quickly as possible," added Koretsky.