Over 500 locomotives and 2,000 carriages have been damaged: Ukrzaliznytsia needs 91 billion hryvnias for repairs

The restoration of railway infrastructure damaged as a result of Russian attacks is estimated to cost around 91 billion hryvnias. At the same time, Ukrzaliznytsia’s financial situation is deteriorating due to a decline in freight traffic, and the company’s losses for the year could reach 18 billion hryvnias.

This was announced by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", during a meeting chaired by Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, according to Censor.NET, citing Rail.insider.

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According to Pertsovsky, as of September 2026, more than 500 locomotives, over 1,700 freight wagons and 300 passenger carriages, as well as specialised rolling stock, had been damaged as a result of the hostilities.

The preliminary estimate of the cost of repairing damaged railway infrastructure stands at around 91 billion hryvnias.

At the same time, the company’s own financial resources are insufficient to meet these needs. According to forecasts, Ukrzaliznytsia could end 2026 with a loss of 18 billion hryvnias.

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A further factor is the expected reduction in freight volumes of approximately 21 per cent. This reduces the company’s revenue, which is needed both to repair damaged infrastructure and to maintain the railway’s day-to-day operations.

Russian troops continue to attack locomotives, bridges and border crossings, which is having a direct impact on transport operations.

Due to damage to the infrastructure, railway staff are forced to temporarily suspend train services, evacuate staff and alter freight routes.

Among Ukrzaliznytsia’s top priorities are finding alternative routes, diversifying border crossings, redirecting freight flows and strengthening the protection of employees and key specialists in the sector.