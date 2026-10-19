177 combat engagements since start of day: enemy pressure greatest in Southern Slobozhanskyi sector – General Staff

Since the start of Monday, October 19, there have been 177 combat engagements on the front line.

This is according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy strikes

The enemy carried out one missile strike and 47 airstrikes, dropping 171 guided aerial bombs. It also deployed 4,911 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,775 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian troop positions.

Situation in the north

During the day, 22 combat engagements were recorded in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector near Starytsia, Mala Vovcha, Izbytske, Vilcha, Okhrimivka, Zakharivka, Karaichne, Bochkove, Zybyne and Radkivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: Two enemy radar stations, an electronic warfare station and telecommunications towers hit – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian units prevented the enemy from advancing near Novomykhailivka, Druzheliubivka, Chervonyi Stav, Zelena Dolyna and Lyman, repelling nine attacks.

Three attacks by the occupiers were repelled in the Sloviansk sector near Yampil, Pyskunivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 12 combat engagements were recorded near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Druzhkivka and Novopavlivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 16 combat engagements were recorded near the settlements of Sofiivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Hannivka, Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Myrne, Serhiivka and Molodetske. One battle is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 26 occupiers were eliminated, and six were wounded in this sector today. Four vehicles, one piece of specialised equipment and one enemy UAV control post were destroyed. Four vehicles, two pieces of specialised equipment, two UAV control posts and 27 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 167 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Situation in the south

Nine attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole sector near the settlements of Rizdvianka, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne and Yehorivka.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,561,020 (+1,790 in last 24 hours) personnel, 12,414 tanks, 51,242 artillery systems, and 25,552 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Other sectors

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske sectors, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other sectors.

Read more: "Nebo-U" radar station hit in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai – General Staff