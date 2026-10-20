There were 206 clashes on front line over past 24 hours: highest number was in Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 206 combat engagements took place along the front line. In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Defence Forces repelled 26 attacks; in the Pokrovsk sector, 21; and in the Kostiantynivka sector, 15 assaults were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike and 63 air strikes, including the dropping of 217 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 8,784 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,607 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.



In the Sumy region, the settlements of Ulanove, Pysarivka, Korenok, Khotin, Mala Korchakivka, Yunakivka, Luzhky and Velyka Rybytsia came under enemy artillery fire. Furthermore, the areas around Pysarivka, Riznykivka and Sinne were subjected to air strikes.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck a drone control centre and two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the invaders launched four attacks in the areas of Tovstodubove, Korenok, Buniachyne and Rivne.



In the the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector Ukrainian units repelled 26 enemy attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Kutkivka, Lyman, Starytsia, Mala Vovcha, Izbytske, Vilcha, Okhrimivka, Zakharivka, Karaichne, Bochkove, Zybine and Radkivka.

Watch more: ’Forpost’ border guards have recaptured over 10 km² in Southern Slobozhanskyi sector. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.



Attempts to advance were halted in the Lyman sector, where our defenders repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Kolodiazi, Dibrova, Novomykhailivka, Druzheliubivka, Chervonyi Stav, Zelena Dolyna and Lyman.



In the Sloviansk sector, the invaders carried out seven attacks in the areas of Yampil, Pyskunivka and Mykolaivka.



In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.



In the Kostiantynivka sector, 15 attacks were recorded. The occupiers carried out assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Druzhkivka and Novopavlivka.



In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 21 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serhiivka and Molodetske, and also launched assaults in the directions of Sofiivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Hannivka, Chernihivka, Dobropillia and Myrne.



In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy did not carry out any active offensive operations.



In the Huliaipole sector, 11 attacks by the invaders were repelled in the areas of Rizdvianka, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne and Yehorivka.



In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Zarichne and Prymorske.



In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers did not carry out any active offensive operations over the past 24 hours.



In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation remains largely unchanged. No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.



