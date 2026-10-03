’Forpost’ border guards have recaptured over 10 km² in Southern Slobozhanskyi sector. VIDEO

Since June, the State Border Guard Service’s ‘Forpost’ unit has recaptured more than 10 square kilometres within its defence zone.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, in June, the "Forpost" border guard brigade took over its own defence sector in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction.

"During combat operations in the brigade’s defence sector, over 10 square kilometres of territory have been returned to the control of Ukrainian defenders," the statement reads.

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Elimination of the occupiers

It is also reported that 118 enemy servicemen have been killed, with a further 7 taken prisoner. Operations are ongoing.