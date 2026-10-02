Attempt to illegally transport two men and weapons to border in "ambulance". PHOTOS

Operatives from the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment stopped a "Renault" ambulance belonging to a charitable organization near the state border.

A woman from Kyiv region was driving the vehicle. Her passenger was also a resident of Kyiv region. Border guards also discovered two more men hidden in the vehicle’s cargo compartment, being transported toward the state border, Censor.NET reports, citing the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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Details

According to available information, one of the detainees may be involved in organizing the illegal transportation of people across Ukraine’s state border. The other is a service member who left his place of service without authorization and intended to cross the state border illegally.

During the vehicle inspection, border guards also found an AKS-74 assault rifle, two suppressors, 10 magazines, 329 rounds of ammunition, two grenades, two sets of brass knuckles, a machete, a bat and bolt cutters.

The competent authorities are conducting further procedural actions in connection with the incident.

Those involved have been served notices of suspicion.







See more: $10,000 to flee to Romania through forest: border guards in Dnipro have exposed organiser of illegal transfer. PHOTOS