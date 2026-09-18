$10,000 to flee to Romania through forest: border guards in Dnipro have exposed organiser of illegal transfer. PHOTOS
Servicemen from the Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in collaboration with officers from the National Police and under the procedural supervision of the Western District Prosecutor’s Office in Dnipro, have uncovered an illegal scheme involving the unauthorised crossing of Ukraine’s state border.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.
Details
According to the investigation, during a meeting with a ‘client’, the suspect provided detailed instructions and promised to personally drive the client to the Zakarpattia region to cross the border. He also claimed to have connections to ensure unhindered passage through checkpoints and to obtain information on the patrol routes of border guards.
The accused has now been arrested whilst receiving the agreed sum of money, and the question of whether to impose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody is currently being considered.
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