Russia could use Belarus as staging ground for offensive on Chernihiv region, but it is not currently amassing forces there, - Demchenko

At present, Belarus is not building up its troops near the border with Ukraine. At the same time, Russia views Belarusian territory as a potential staging ground and, if additional resources become available, may intensify its activities in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during an appearance on "Rano.LIVE," according to Censor.NET.

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As Demchenko noted, no significant changes in the situation at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border have been observed so far, and Belarus is not concentrating additional forces near Ukraine.

"But as for Russia, if, of course, Russia finds additional manpower, then—given that it views Belarusian territory as a staging ground and is targeting our border in the Chernihiv region to escalate its activities—we must be prepared for any possible developments," emphasized the State Border Guard Service spokesperson.

Ukrainian intelligence units are monitoring the situation. Demchenko added that the Belarusian military regularly conducts exercises and readiness checks. At the same time, in his assessment, Minsk is currently trying to avoid direct, large-scale involvement of its troops in the war against Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service emphasized that Ukraine continues to strengthen its defenses in this sector. This involves engineering work on positions, fortifications, and the expansion of minefields and explosive barriers in the most vulnerable sections of the border.

"Our goal is to maintain strong defensive positions... in order to prevent any actions that might originate from Belarusian territory," Demchenko said.

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