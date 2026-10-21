SSU reported that it had exposed further six propagandists of Russian imperialism. PHOTOS

The Security Service has exposed a further six pro-Kremlin agitators in various regions of Ukraine. The perpetrators publicly justified the Russian Federation’s armed aggression and incited inter-ethnic and religious hatred.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Security Service of Ukraine.

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Details

In Kyiv, a female propagandist was detained who, between 2025 and 2026, published nearly 100,000 posts on Telegram channels, including calls to kill Ukrainians.

She also incited violence against one of the country’s national minorities. In particular, the suspect called for the destruction of places of worship belonging to religious communities.

In Mykolaiv, SSU cyber experts detained another agitator who was working on behalf of a representative of the Russian Federation.

On the instructions of a Russian supervisor, his accomplice administered a local Telegram channel with an audience of over 13,000 subscribers, where he spoke out in support of Russian aggressors.

It has been documented that the suspect created content in which he promoted Russian propaganda and disseminated destructive messages that threatened Ukraine’s information security.

In the Cherkasy region, the wife of the rector of a church belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) was exposed for praising Putin in Telegram chats and denying Russia’s armed aggression.

Watch more: Compiled lists of worshippers for FSB: SSU has notified Sharlay – Putin’s "trusted representative" in Melitopol – of charges. PHOTO

It has been established that the woman disseminated hostile propaganda amongst her acquaintances and in correspondence with parishioners.

A Russian citizen holding a permanent residence permit in Ukraine has also come under suspicion in the region.

On Telegram channels, he referred to the full-scale war as an "internal civil conflict" and supported the seizure of part of the territory in the eastern regions of our country.

In Zakarpattia, two more female agitators were exposed who, via their own social media accounts, called for the "separation" of Zakarpattia from Ukraine. They also disseminated pro-Kremlin narratives and justified the Russian Federation’s armed aggression.

Expert analyses commissioned by the SSU confirmed that the individuals in question had engaged in subversive information activities in the interests of the aggressor state.

Investigators from the Security Service have notified them that they are under suspicion of committing offences under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

public calls for the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or the seizure of state power, as well as the dissemination of materials containing such calls, committed through the use of the media;

the dissemination of materials calling for actions aimed at altering the territory or state borders of Ukraine;

conducting information activities in collaboration with an aggressor state, aimed at supporting armed aggression against Ukraine;

deliberate actions aimed at inciting national and religious enmity and hatred, combined with threats;

justifying, recognising as lawful, or denying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants.

The suspects face up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property







