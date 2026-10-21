He married his future mother-in-law to move abroad: sham marriage has been uncovered in Vinnytsia region

At the ‘Mogyliv-Podilskyi’ border crossing, border guards refused to allow a 37-year-old man to travel to Moldova; he had married the mother of his fiancée three months earlier. According to the State Border Guard Service, the marriage was arranged to circumvent restrictions on crossing the state border.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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The man arrived at the border with his 52-year-old wife, who has a disability. During the document check, the couple assured the border guards that they were united by true love, and that the 15-year age gap had not been an obstacle to their relationship.

However, during the conversation, the ‘couple’ began to give conflicting answers. The man and woman were unable to provide a consistent account of how they met and their life together.

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In the end, the man from Vinnytsia admitted that his companion was in fact the mother of the woman he was in a relationship with.

According to border guards, the man married his future mother-in-law in order to gain grounds for travelling abroad.

As a result, he was refused entry across the state border.

A report has been filed with the National Police under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – the unlawful smuggling of persons across the state border.