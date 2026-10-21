Russia is fabricating ’successes’ on front line in order to drive Ukraine out of its own territory, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian claims of ‘successful operations’ on the battlefield do not reflect reality. Russia will not win on the front line in 2026, so it is trying to exert every possible form of pressure to drive Ukraine from its land.

He said this during a broadcast on Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

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On the Russians’ ‘successes’

"This is not the first time they have claimed to have carried out successful operations on the battlefield. In 2026, they have had no success. They are not winning on the battlefield, so they want to use every means of pressure to drive us out of our own land. This is not fair," said the President.

According to him, Russia is also using massive attacks involving Iranian drones and ballistic missiles to create chaos in the country.

"However, we remain strong. Yes, of course, people are tired, and we want to end this war as soon as possible. But you must understand that no one can simply leave their land and homes of their own accord," added Zelenskyy.

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Security guarantees and the referendum

Zelenskyy described security guarantees as extremely important: "Peace, but with security guarantees that will leave no chance whatsoever for any aggressor to return with aggression in the future. This is what matters most to our people".

If a peace agreement is reached, the Ukrainian parliament, he said, must support the holding of a referendum in which the people will decide whether to approve it.

Tripartite format

"The three-way approach is the best — President Trump with his leadership, myself and the Russian leader. It would be better to include the Europeans as well, but at least the three of us. If the Russians have any questions for us, and we have questions for the Russians, particularly sensitive territorial issues. I have always said that I am open to negotiations in any format and on any issues, but do not speak about us without us", said Zelenskyy.