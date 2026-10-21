Norway is actively participating in FREYJA anti-ballistic programme: first results are already in, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Norway’s Minister of Defence, Tore Sandvik, the CEO of the Norwegian defence company Kongsberg, Erik Lee, and representatives of the company.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Defence support

Zelenskyy noted that this corporation manufactures NASAMS air defence systems, which effectively protect people and critical infrastructure in Ukraine from Russian missile and drone strikes on a daily basis.

"We are very much counting on additional defence support packages next month," the president added.

Read more: Zelenskyy held another meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre; they discussed the next steps toward peace

The FREYJA programme

Zelenskyy also noted that Norway is actively participating in the European anti-ballistic programme FREYJA.

"We are already seeing the first results in the development of individual elements of the system. Today we identified where we can and must speed things up in order to begin testing by the end of this year," he said.

In addition, the parties discussed in detail the start of work on new satellite communications capabilities for Ukrainian troops.

"We will engage partners who are in a position to provide support. Thank you, Norway!" added Zelenskyy.

Watch more: FREYJA programme actively under way, with 10 countries already involved – Zelenskyy. VIDEO