Zelenskyy held another meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre; they discussed the next steps toward peace
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre regarding the next steps toward a just peace.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"A lot depends on whether the U.S. side will hear something new from Russia today—about peace, rather than the continuation of the war.
Thank you to all of Norway and to Jonas personally for his leadership in supporting Ukraine—in matters of defense, the economy, and diplomacy. We feel this support every day," he noted.
What led up to this?
- On October 20, he met with U.S. Special Envoy Witkoff in Norway.
- On October 21, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg, where he will meet with Russian officials.
- According to media reports, Witkoff will propose a trilateral summit with Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy.
- On October 21, Witkoff arrived in Russia.
- At a meeting with Putin, Witkoff stated that there are prerequisites for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
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