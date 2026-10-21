Meeting between Zelenskyy and Witkoff was positive. Results will be shared with Russian Federation, - Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting between Trump's representative Witkoff and President Zelenskyy in Oslo as positive.
Reuters quotes him, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Vitkoff will share the results with Russia, he said.
"Now, armed with these ideas, he will be able to travel to St. Petersburg and share them with the Russian side, and we'll see if we can make some progress," the U.S. Secretary of State added.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that on October 21, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg, where he will meet with Russian officials.
- According to media reports, Witkoff will propose a trilateral summit to Putin involving Trump and Zelenskyy.
- On October 21, Witkoff arrived in Russia.
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