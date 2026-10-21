U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes Ukraine wouldn't exist today without billions in U.S. aid.

He said this in comments to reporters, according to Censor.NET.

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"If it weren't for the assistance of the United States, particularly during the Trump administration, Ukraine would not exist today. Ukraine would not exist as a sovereign state," Rubio emphasized.

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At the same time, he said that the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers should also be recognized, since they "fought with extraordinary bravery for their country and accomplished remarkable feats thanks to the assistance provided to them, standing up to a much larger country."

"But let's be very clear: Ukraine would not exist today if it weren't for the billions of dollars in aid the United States has provided to Ukraine—starting with the Biden administration and continuing through this administration as well," said the U.S. Secretary of State.

Rubio pointed out that the forecasts had given Ukraine five days.

"And we're already approaching five years. And to a large extent, this is thanks to the soldiers in Ukraine, their courage, and the tenacity with which they are fighting," he concluded.

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