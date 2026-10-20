Ukraine is now receiving US intelligence, Starlink to be restored within 48 hours – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is currently receiving intelligence from the US, including through the early warning system for Russian ballistic missile attacks. Kyiv expects full Starlink functionality to be restored within 48 hours.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a press conference in Oslo after meeting with Witkoff, Censor.NET reports.

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Intelligence and Starlink

"We are grateful that intelligence is now being shared effectively. This concerns the early warning system — it is critically important for our people, for children and adults, because we receive a warning when ballistic missiles are approaching. So we are grateful to the American side. The system is working, and that is great," the Ukrainian leader said.

He added that he had discussed not only intelligence with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but also Patriot interceptors and the restoration of full Starlink functionality. Ukraine expects results within 48 hours.

"We started early in the morning on the way to Oslo. I spoke with Secretary Rubio on the train. We discussed sensitive issues such as Starlink connectivity, interceptors, which are very important, and intelligence. We were very specific, and the conversation was very positive," the Ukrainian president noted.

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Restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine

On October 14, volunteer and former adviser to the defence minister Serhii Sternenko said SpaceX had restricted the operation of Starlink terminals used by Ukrainian troops overnight. According to him, this had "disrupted a number of important missions". Data transmission restrictions were imposed depending on the speed of UAVs using Starlink.

Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) later confirmed the information. According to him, the restrictions could also complicate the use of interceptor drones against jet-powered Shaheds.

Units of the Air Assault Forces’ 7th Corps also said they had begun recording Starlink connectivity problems on the Huliaipole axis overnight. The problems concerned the Starshield package — the so-called military package, which previously had no data transmission speed restrictions.

Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov later said network operations were being restored at speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said he does not determine the restrictions on Starshield used by Ukraine. The system is controlled by the US government, rather than SpaceX.

According to Reuters, the White House ordered the restrictions on Starshield for Ukraine.

On October 16, US President Trump said Washington was not involved in slowing down the "military package" of Starlink satellite communications (Starshield) used by Ukrainian troops.

On October 19, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military assets equipped with Starlink stopped functioning at speeds of 130–161 km/h on various sections of the front.

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