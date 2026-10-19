Starlink does not work at speeds of 130–161 km/h on front line, 28 substations hit by Russian strikes, says Zelenskyy

Following a conference call on the situation in the regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian strikes had disabled 28 substations and other important energy facilities. Ukrainian military equipment fitted with Starlink systems also stops functioning at speeds of 130–161 kilometres per hour in various sectors of the front.

He reported this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Energy and the heating season

According to Zelenskyy, another wave of Russian attacks hit 28 substations and other important energy facilities. Restoration work is underway in all regions, and electricity is gradually being restored to residents. The president thanked repair crews and energy company employees.

The conference call also heard a report from the prime minister on infrastructure preparations for the heating season. According to Zelenskyy, priority areas were identified for government bodies, energy companies, and regional and local authorities.

See more: Russia has been attacking energy infrastructure of Zhytomyr region for two days running. PHOTOS

Air defence and partners

According to Zelenskyy, the defence minister, foreign minister and Presidential Office team received urgent tasks concerning contacts with partners capable of supporting Ukraine’s air defence as quickly as possible.

"There are political agreements that have not been implemented at the working level. There are also delays in certain types of vital supplies at the level of the US Department of War," the president said. He did not specify which agreements or types of supplies he was referring to.

He said an additional meeting would be held in the evening to review the results of all the day’s contacts. "I expect concrete results," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Washington’s decisions appear to be an attempt to force Ukraine to capitulate

Turrets against Shaheds

During the conference call, together with the defence minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi and the Air Force commander, additional opportunities were identified to produce turrets that Zelenskyy said had "performed very well" against Shaheds.

Orders are being increased, and all organisational, financial and production processes must be accelerated as much as possible.

Instructions were also issued regarding contacts with the Baltic states concerning support for Ukrainian logistics. Zelenskyy is awaiting a report from the foreign ministry.

Starlink і Starshield

The president separately discussed the report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation with Starlink and Starshield.

According to him, equipment stops functioning at speeds of 130–161 km/h in various sectors of the front. He said this hampers Ukraine’s frontline logistics and restricts the use of various types of drones, including mid-range strike drones and interceptors targeting jet-powered Shaheds.

"Today, this must be discussed again with partners at all levels. Speed matters when it comes to protecting lives," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy heard Drapatyi’s report: Our troops have liberated more territory since start of autumn than Russians have managed to capture