Russia has been attacking energy infrastructure of Zhytomyr region for two days running. PHOTOS

Russian troops have been carrying out strikes on energy infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region for two days running. Emergency services have extinguished the fires, and power company staff are restoring the electricity supply.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vitalii Bunechko.

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"For two days running, the enemy has not ceased its attempts to destroy critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

Energy facilities are under attack," the statement reads.

Bunechko noted that, as a result of the attacks, no reports of fatalities or injuries have been received so far.

Clearing up the aftermath of the attacks









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