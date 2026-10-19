Massive nighttime attack on Kyiv region: woman killed in Irpin, children were injured, three people are missing (updated). PHOTOS

Overnight, the enemy launched a massive combined strike on the Kyiv region using ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as attack drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Injured people

Unfortunately, there are casualties. In Irpin, in the Bucha District, six people were injured, including three children. Three more people are missing. The search is currently underway.

See more: Morning attack by Russian Federation on Kyiv region: one person injured, buildings damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Damage

In the Bucha District, 11 private homes, 6 cars, a manufacturing and storage facility, and an educational institution were damaged; windows were shattered in apartment buildings.

In the Vyshhorod District, a private home, 5 cars, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

All emergency services are on the ground to help people and deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Updated information

According to the State Emergency Service, one person was killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the shelling, including three children.

"The fate of three more people remains unknown. Information regarding the victims is being verified and constantly updated," the statement reads.

Emergency responders have contained the fire that broke out as a result of the shelling at a warehouse. Firefighting efforts are ongoing.





















According to the Regional Military Administration, 17 people have already been injured in Irpin as a result of the enemy attack. Among them are 8 children.

As of 11:00 a.m., 84 structures in the city have been damaged. These include 70 private homes, 4 high-rise buildings, 6 cars, and industrial and warehouse facilities.

According to the Regional Military Administration, as of 2:48 p.m., a woman was killed in Irpin as a result of an enemy attack.

The number of casualties has risen to 19 people. Among them are 9 children.

A total of 86 structures were damaged in Irpin. These include approximately 70 private homes, 5 high-rise buildings, 7 cars, industrial and warehouse facilities, as well as other structures.

Background

It was previously reported that the enemy launched a missile strike on Irpin: an enterprise was destroyed, people were injured, and homes were damaged.

Read more: Russians attacked Kyiv region: one man was wounded, and residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged