Zelenskyy: Washington’s decisions appear to be an attempt to force Ukraine to capitulate

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that Washington’s latest decisions appear to be an attempt to force Ukraine to capitulate to Russia. At the same time, he hopes that relations will become more stable following the US mid-term elections.

According to Censor.NET, he made these comments in an interview with Bloomberg.

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Zelenskyy explained why the US decisions are causing concern

According to the president, among the measures raising questions are restrictions on Starlink’s operations and delays in the delivery of missiles for the Patriot systems, for which Ukraine has already paid.

"I believe steps have been taken to persuade Ukraine to capitulate," said Zelenskyy.

He clarified that he is not claiming that American partners are deliberately seeking such an outcome. However, in his view, Washington’s latest decisions may create precisely that impression.

Zelenskyy also noted that US President Donald Trump has a good relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. At the same time, according to the Ukrainian president, Trump is currently unable to force Putin to end the war.

Read more: Zelenskyy has stated his readiness to stand for second term if elections take place during war: "It is my duty"

Zelenskyy expects calmer relations following the US elections

The President of Ukraine hopes that after the US mid-term elections, due to take place on 3 November, the political situation will become calmer.

"Politics is very aggressive during elections. I think we’re in the throes of it right now, but after the elections, life will go on, and I believe things will become calmer," he explained.

Zelenskyy also stressed that it is important for Ukraine to respond to risks in advance, before they become critical.

"When Ukraine faces risks on the scale of a tsunami, we must intervene whilst it is still just a mild storm. I think there is much more at stake than the diesel fuel agreement," the president added.