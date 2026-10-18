Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner: We are preparing the next diplomatic steps

On Sunday, 18 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with US presidential representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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"Peace comes through strength"

The President emphasised that "peace comes through strength and cooperation built on trust".

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that America’s position is strong and helps bring about the peace that everyone, except Russia, has been waiting for for over four and a half years," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: US has resumed exchange of intelligence with Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

The outcome of the meeting in Florida and new diplomatic steps

In particular, the parties discussed the outcome of the meeting between the teams in Florida.

"In fact, our teams are in constant communication. We are also preparing the next steps in diplomacy. We are constantly keeping our partners informed about the real situation regarding Russian shelling, which does not stop for a single minute, and the issue of air defence," the Head of State said.

He emphasised that much depends on America’s stance in this matter.

"Ukraine remains ready to work constructively, honestly and with a view to achieving tangible results. I would like to thank everyone in the US who supports this approach and Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.