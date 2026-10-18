US has resumed exchange of intelligence with Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that, following a suspension for "a certain period", the US has resumed the exchange of intelligence.

He made the comments in an interview on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ programme, according to Bloomberg, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is noted that Zelenskyy stated that the US is once again sharing intelligence after the process had been suspended for "a certain period of time".

No further details have been provided.

Read more: Meeting with American side may take place next week, - Zelenskyy

The situation regarding US intelligence