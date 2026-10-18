US has resumed exchange of intelligence with Ukraine, - Zelenskyy
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that, following a suspension for "a certain period", the US has resumed the exchange of intelligence.
He made the comments in an interview on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ programme, according to Bloomberg, as reported by Censor.NET.
What is known
It is noted that Zelenskyy stated that the US is once again sharing intelligence after the process had been suspended for "a certain period of time".
No further details have been provided.
The situation regarding US intelligence
- On 10 October, the American publication Axios reported that Donald Trump’s representatives, Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may have threatened to halt the transfer of intelligence data due to Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries. However, Witkoff denied reports of such threats.
- On the evening of 12 October, the Russians attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles; explosions were heard before the air-raid siren was sounded. The missiles struck civilian infrastructure.
- On 13 October, Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the previous day, during the strike involving five ballistic missiles on Kyiv, Ukraine had not received any intelligence from its partners regarding the launches of the targets.
- At the same time, Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sibiga, assured that Ukraine continues to receive US intelligence.
- US President Donald Trump stated that Washington had not stopped providing US intelligence data to Ukraine.
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