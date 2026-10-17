Meeting with American side may take place next week, - Zelenskyy

The United States has indicated to Ukraine that the next meeting could take place next week.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Anywhere and in any format

"The American negotiating platform will work. We expect them to put more pressure on Putin specifically, rather than on us. Otherwise, it’s simply unfair," said Zelenskyy.

As regards meetings with the American side, Ukraine is prepared to meet anywhere and in any format.

"We are looking forward to meeting; we are ready to meet in Ukraine or in Europe. If they want to meet in America, let them invite us. We are ready to negotiate anywhere and in any format: three-way, two-way, four-way, plus five – it doesn’t matter. Peace is what matters. The American side has signalled to us that we might have a meeting with them next week," said the President.

Read more: US is proposing trilateral meeting with Putin, but there has been no confirmation from Russia, - Zelenskyy

Europe’s involvement in the negotiations

"And, of course, in my view, Europeans need to have their own framework and their own approach to negotiations with Russia. We must do everything in our power to stop the war," added the president.

He also said that there would be a separate discussion with Turkey: "I intend to speak separately with President Erdoğan about maritime and food security, as well as with representatives of Middle Eastern countries."

What led up to it

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that the US is exploring the possibility of holding a trilateral meeting, which could take place in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US or one of the European countries; however, there has been no official confirmation from the parties as yet.