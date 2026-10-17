US is proposing trilateral meeting with Putin, but there has been no confirmation from Russia, - Zelenskyy

The US is exploring the possibility of holding a trilateral meeting, which could take place in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US, or a European country; however, there has been no official confirmation from the parties as yet.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke about this during a press briefing, according to a correspondent from Censor.NET.

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The Middle East, the G20 forum and the lack of evidence

"The US is working on this. They have proposed a trilateral meeting," the head of state assured.

According to him, the talks could be organised in one of the Middle Eastern countries – the UAE or Saudi Arabia – or directly in the United States on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"But there has been no confirmation as yet – neither from Russia nor from the US," Zelenskyy remarked.

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An initiative by European partners

In addition, the possibility of a meeting in one of the European countries is also being considered.

"The Europeans are starting to get in touch about this. We’ll see what the outcome is a little later," Zelenskyy concluded.