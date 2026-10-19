Zelenskyy has stated his readiness to stand for second term if elections take place during war: "It is my duty"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated that he would stand in the next presidential election if it were to take place under martial law.

He made these remarks in an interview with NBC News, according to Censor.NET.

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Conditions for elections during wartime

The Head of State stated that, once the war is over, Ukraine will need around half a year to prepare for the elections due to legislative and security issues.

At the same time, he suggested that a vote could take place even before the war ends — provided that Russia agrees to a ceasefire for at least 60 days.

"If Trump and Putin really want me to hold elections… Of course, this is first and foremost the choice of our people. But if they really want it – give us at least 60 days of a ceasefire without any further negotiations. We will do everything possible to amend the legislation and prepare the necessary infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine will hold elections if Putin agrees to 60-day ceasefire, - Zelenskyy

Ensuring the right to vote for defenders

He also emphasised that the elections must be conducted fairly. Zelenskyy paid particular attention to the need to ensure the right to vote for Ukrainian servicemen defending the country on the front line.

"We need a fair election. Our soldiers must also be able to vote, as they are defending the country," said the head of state.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Trump’s call to hold elections: Only people of Ukraine can change leader

On allegations of refusing to hold elections

The president also stated that he considers suggestions that he is unwilling to hold elections to be unfair.

"If you think I don’t want elections — that is untrue and unfair. And everyone in the world understands this — I mean at least in Europe, and I am sure the same applies in the US," said Zelenskyy.

Read more: Zelenskyy on calls for elections in Ukraine: "This is rhetoric, I am not clinging to presidency"

Intention to stand in the elections

The head of state also answered whether he would stand in the next presidential election if it were to take place during the war.

"If they take place during the war, of course, it is my duty, because I must defend the country from the beginning to the end of this war," said the president.

Read more: Kremlin has rejected Zelenskyy’s initiative for 60-day ceasefire to allow elections to take place in Ukraine