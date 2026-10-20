Tusk denied that Poland had taken part in Zelenskyy’s meeting with US negotiators in Norway

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that the meeting in Oslo, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US negotiators and European leaders, will be primarily consultative in nature. According to him, the parties will attempt to ascertain whether the conditions exist for a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Tusk told journalists this during a meeting of the Polish government.

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The Polish Prime Minister has denied reports that representatives from his country were involved in the negotiations.

"This is some sort of misunderstanding," said Tusk, commenting on reports that Poland was present at the meeting.

According to him, the talks will be chaired by the Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre. Also taking part will be the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the US Special Representative, Steve Witkoff.

Another US negotiator, Jared Kushner, is due to join the discussions remotely. As Tusk noted, the US representatives plan to travel to Moscow after the meeting.

Tusk urged people not to overestimate the outcome of the meeting

The Polish Prime Minister stressed that the talks in Oslo should not yet be regarded as a stage that will inevitably lead to specific agreements on ending the war.

In his view, this is primarily a matter of consultations and an attempt to determine whether the conditions are in place for a truce or a ceasefire.

At the same time, Tusk gave assurances that Poland remains engaged in discussions on diplomatic initiatives concerning Ukraine.

He said that he is in constant contact with the Prime Minister of Norway and the President of Finland, from whom he receives updates on the preparations for the meeting.

According to Tusk, Warsaw is also receiving up-to-date information on the progress of consultations between the leaders of the countries most closely involved in resolving the war.

Watch more: Zelenskyy meets with King of Norway: We discussed return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. VIDEO

Poland warns against peace terms that would be dangerous for Ukraine

The Polish Prime Minister specifically emphasised the need for Western countries to remain united in their support for Ukraine and in their preparations for possible peace talks.

"We very much want the whole of the Western world to show solidarity and stand united in supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia and in the forthcoming – God willing, as soon as possible – peace talks," he said.

Tusk emphasised that Poland and other European states must defend Ukraine not only against Russian aggression, but also against any demands made during negotiations that could pose a threat to the security of other countries.

According to him, Warsaw, together with its European partners, will seek to prevent any agreements whose consequences could have a negative impact on the security of Ukraine and Europe.