Zelenskyy meets with King of Norway: We discussed return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Haakon VIII of Norway.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"I thank His Majesty, the government, and all the Norwegian people for supporting Ukraine.

We discussed the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We must bring back every Ukrainian child. We discussed what steps we can take to achieve this. We are also making every effort to help our people in Russian-occupied Oleshky. The situation there is simply terrible," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy also thanked Norway for supporting Ukraine.

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Background

Reuters reported the previous day that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff could visit Norway this week for a new round of talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

It later emerged that Zelenskyy would travel to Oslo for talks with the leaders of Norway and Finland.

Witkoff is set to travel to Russia after the talks in Norway.

Read more: Zelenskyy does not want war to end and probably never did, - Trump