Zelenskyy does not want war to end and probably never did, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has once again accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of allegedly being unwilling to negotiate an end to the war.

The American leader wrote about this on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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On negotiations with Moscow and the situation surrounding Iran

According to Trump, he is seeking to achieve peace and is therefore avoiding actions that could "foolishly push Russia away from the negotiating table".

"My approach to Russia is very simple. I am negotiating for peace in the war between russia and Ukraine and do not want to do anything that would pointlessly push russia away from the negotiating table. Significant progress is being made, including in the current negotiations on hostages! Signing this document (the Lindsey Graham Act – ed.) now would hinder this, and I can sign it later or at any time at my discretion," stated the White House chief.

Trump also claims that Russia is currently refraining from helping Iran, and he wants to maintain this situation.

"Perhaps even more importantly, Russia is providing almost no assistance, if any at all, to the Islamic Republic of Iran, although it could be doing much more. I want it to stay that way, and I will not allow the situation to change, unless some foolish people interfere," said the US leader.

Read more: Trump has suspended sanctions law against countries that purchase Russian energy resources

Accusations over attacks on oil refineries

Furthermore, Trump stated that Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries are damaging the global diesel fuel market, particularly in the US, asserting that American farmers and businesses are suffering as a result.

"Zelenskyy is targeting diesel refineries in Russia, knowing full well that these attacks are causing serious damage to global diesel fuel markets, particularly in the US. Farmers, livestock breeders and businesses of all kinds are suffering significant losses as a result, but Russia, nevertheless, is supplying millions of barrels of diesel fuel to the world at a low price," wrote the US leader.

Read more: Trump says he did not restrict Starshield for Ukraine: "It wasn’t me or Musk"

Accusations against Zelenskyy

The White House chief claims that the President of Ukraine "does not want to end this war and, presumably, never wanted to".

"Zelenskyy doesn’t care, and, to be honest, with all the money that Europe is known to be giving him, and which Joe Biden gave him in the past, he doesn’t want to end this war and probably never did," the US president stated.

Read more: EU leaders did not ask Zelenskyy to tone down criticism of Trump: "He is desperate" – media

Assessment of the situation in Ukraine

According to Trump, Ukraine could have secured a better peace deal two years ago.

"Two years ago, he could have struck a better deal than he can now. His country lies in ruins, a significant part of its territory has been lost, its seas and oceans are no more, and the male population has dwindled due to the dead and wounded. I want this war to end," the US leader concluded.

Read more: Trump believes that Putin is more keen on peace deal than Zelenskyy