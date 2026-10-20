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News Peace negotiations Witkoff’s visit to Russia
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After talks with Zelenskyy in Oslo, Witkoff will travel to Russia, - Axios

Witkoff will meet with Zelenskyy and then travel to Moscow

Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, has arrived in Norway for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

Axios reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The U.S. official said that following Oslo, Witkoff is also planning to travel to Russia, where he hopes to meet with President Vladimir Putin and present ideas developed in close consultation with Ukraine and European partners," the statement reads.

According to the source, Jared Kushner has the flu, so he will participate in the negotiations online.

Read more: Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner: We are preparing the next diplomatic steps

Background

  • Reuters reported yesterday that Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, may visit Norway this week for a new round of talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
  • It was later reported that Zelenskyy will arrive in Oslo for talks with the leaders of Norway and Finland.

Read more: Peace requires representatives from Kyiv who are willing to take responsibility, - Peskov

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Norway (253) Steve Witkoff (261)
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