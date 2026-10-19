Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Russian dictator, stated that a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine is impossible without the participation of representatives from Kyiv who are willing to take responsibility for the agreements.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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"As for a settlement, you know that the U.S. side is continuing its mediation and peacemaking efforts, which we greatly appreciate. But, of course, there is no doubt that a final settlement is impossible without the participation of someone from Kyiv who is ready to take responsibility," Peskov said.

According to Russian media reports, this was the Kremlin spokesperson’s response to a question about whether the Russian side considers a peaceful settlement in Ukraine possible without the participation of representatives from Kyiv in the negotiations.

Background

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow does not intend to raise the issue of returning territories in the border regions—which were seized to create the so-called "security zone"—during peace talks with Ukraine.

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