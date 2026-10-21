Neither Trump nor anyone else in US asked to restrict Starlink, - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied media reports that the U.S. had denied Ukraine anything necessary for its defense.

He told reporters this, according to Censor.NET.

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"Starlink is a private company. They have a contract, and that contract includes terms governing how this technology may be used.

"The key point is that we cannot tell a private company what decisions to make or not to make. What I can say with certainty is that neither the President of the United States nor anyone else in our system has ever asked for any changes to be made to this system," he said.

Read more: Musk personally ordered restriction on Starlink operations in Ukraine after conversation with Trump, - WSJ

Rubio also said that media reports claiming the U.S. government had denied Ukraine something necessary for its defense were untrue.

"That is not true. And the fact that leaders in Ukraine continue to present it that way is also untrue. ...

"No country in the world has done more to help Ukraine over the past four and a half years than the United States, including during the Trump administration," he added.

Read more: "Anyone who restricts Starshield for Ukraine will be held to account by Congress," - Republican Fitzpatrick

Restrictions on Starlink Service in Ukraine