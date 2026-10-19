"Anyone who restricts Starshield for Ukraine will be held to account by Congress," - Republican Fitzpatrick

The American Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has stated that anyone who attempts to restrict the use of Starshield in support of Ukraine will face investigations, congressional hearings and severe cuts to the funding of the relevant agency or its head.

He wrote about this on Monday on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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What he promised regarding Starshield

Fitzpatrick said that this week he would be speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team about Starshield, sanctions and other issues relating to Ukraine’s defence. Starshield is the military version of the Starlink satellite system, developed by SpaceX.

According to the Congressman, he will assure Mr Zelenskyy that "anyone who attempts to restrict the use of Starshield for Ukraine will be thoroughly investigated and held fully accountable, including through public oversight hearings in Congress and immediate, severe and punitive budget cuts for any agency responsible or its head".

Read more: "Restrictions on Starlink apply only within Ukraine; this is planned operation," - Zelenskyy

Sanctions, oil and aid

Fitzpatrick stated that Congress would "unequivocally confirm" that Ukraine is an indispensable ally of the US, whilst Russia is a self-proclaimed enemy of the United States, and that Washington will give its full support to and defend the people of Ukraine in their struggle for freedom against "a brutal, illegal and unprovoked Russian invasion".

"The United States must provide Ukraine with whatever defensive weapons it needs for its self-defence. The United States must not import a single drop of Russian oil. Sanctions against the Russian regime must be tougher and more severe than ever before", he wrote.

According to him, each of these items will be put to a vote in the House of Representatives and passed by an "overwhelming majority".

"That, after all, is what Ronald Reagan would have done. And that is what we will do now. Ukraine may well defeat Russia," Fitzpatrick concluded.

Restrictions on Starlink’s operations in Ukraine