FREYJA programme actively under way, with 10 countries already involved – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The FREYJA programme for a joint European anti-ballistic missile system is already actively underway.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

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FREYJA already actively under way

"Our FREYJA programme – a joint European anti-ballistic missile system – is already actively under way. Ten countries are involved, and more of our partners will join. Those partners that can provide real support. We have already reached an agreement on this. I am grateful to all the companies ready to work within the Anti-Ballistic Coalition. These are leading European companies," Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasised that Ukraine is capable of manufacturing its own missile and launcher, while its partners would provide the necessary components and critical elements, including radars, sensors and other required equipment.

"Having its own truly large-scale anti-ballistic programme will greatly benefit everyone in Europe," he added.

Read more: Europe needs more anti-ballistic defence: I hope we will see FREYJA system in operation within next 12 months – Zelenskyy

Tangible results

"Today, we reviewed in detail what else is needed – what steps must be taken by our state and what must be done by our partners – so that Ukrainian arms manufacturers and Ukrainian developers can deliver a tangible result. Very few countries in the world have developed such an anti-ballistic project for themselves. Ukraine must join this group of states. We are creating all the necessary conditions for this. Others spent decades on their developments. Ukraine must accomplish this as quickly as possible, with concrete results emerging by the turn of 2026 –2027," Zelenskyy noted.

According to the president, Ukraine is also working to develop its own ballistic missiles. Tests have shown promising prospects. They must now be turned into actual weapons.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Støre discuss protection against Russian strikes and FREYJA programme