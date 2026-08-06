Zelenskyy and Støre discuss protection against Russian strikes and FREYJA programme

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine’s defence against Russian strikes with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Zelenskyy reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

"I am grateful to Norway for its readiness to help both with the supply of air defence systems and by working with partners that have the relevant anti-ballistic capabilities. We are trying to accelerate all processes as much as possible: we need capabilities to protect our people every day," the president noted.

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FREYJA programme

Zelenskyy also briefed Støre on the implementation of the FREYJA programme and the schedule for the next steps.

"Norwegian representatives are involved in this work, and we appreciate their contribution. We also coordinated our activities for August. We expect to reach important bilateral agreements within the framework of the strategic partnership between our countries. Thank you, Norway! Thank you, Jonas!" the president added.

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