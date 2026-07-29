Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine ahead of winter with Norwegian PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre regarding support for Ukraine ahead of winter.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by the head of state.

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Focus on security and preparations for winter

During the conversation, Zelenskyy briefed the Norwegian prime minister on his meetings in Washington. According to him, diplomatic progress is currently being made.

The two leaders paid particular attention to protecting Ukraine against ballistic missile threats. The President stressed that this was the top priority and a daily necessity.

"This is the top priority and a daily necessity," Zelenskyy emphasised.

The two leaders also discussed the risks associated with the approaching winter, including support for Ukraine’s energy resilience.

"We very much hope for practical results, and protection against ballistic missiles is the top priority and a daily necessity. Missiles for Patriot systems and our joint production projects are what save people’s lives. It is important to achieve positive results with the United States on anti-ballistic missile defence," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy will meet with Tusk in Lublin today

Background

Earlier, Zelenskyy discussed bilateral relations, defence cooperation and protecting Ukraine against Russian ballistic missiles with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Lublin. The two leaders separately addressed the safety of Ukrainians who have found refuge in Poland.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy previously said that Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could visit Kyiv within the next two weeks.

Read more: I asked Trump to provide Ukraine with emergency "winter package" of Patriot air defence interceptors, – Zelenskyy