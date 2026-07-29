Zelenskyy after meeting with Tusk: It is important that Ukrainians who have found refuge in Poland feel safe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed bilateral relations, defence cooperation and protecting Ukraine from Russian ballistic missile attacks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Lublin. The two leaders separately addressed the safety of Ukrainians who have found refuge in Poland.

The head of state reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Bilateral relations and historical dialogue

"We held a meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Lublin. We discussed many bilateral issues, including the historical dialogue between our countries. I briefed him on our diplomatic efforts in Washington," the Ukrainian leader said.

The two sides also discussed defence cooperation and priority issues concerning the protection of Ukrainian cities and communities from brutal Russian strikes.

Protection against ballistic missiles

"Anti-ballistic missile defence is a key priority. Ukraine’s security and protection also mean Poland’s security and protection. Our cooperation strengthens both our region and all of Europe," Zelenskyy stressed.

Safety of Ukrainians in Poland

The meeting also addressed the safety of Ukrainians who have found refuge in Poland.

"We separately discussed the security challenges that, unfortunately, also affect our people. It is important that Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes because of the war and found refuge in Poland feel safe," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Tusk reveals details of meeting with Zelenskyy in Poland

As a reminder, on 29 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lublin, Poland, where he was due to meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Attacks on Ukrainians in Poland

It should be recalled that on 26 July, a group of men attacked a young Ukrainian couple in Wroclaw after hearing them speak Ukrainian. According to media reports, the assailants followed the victims after they left a shop, with their accent reportedly triggering the aggression.

Following the brutal attack on the Ukrainian couple in Wroclaw, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged President Karol Nawrocki not to remain silent.

Read more: Zelenskyy will meet with Tusk in Lublin today