Tusk reveals details of meeting with Zelenskyy in Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy briefed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on his visit to Washington.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a post by Donald Tusk on X.

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Meeting in Lublin and talks in the United States

The Polish prime minister and the Ukrainian president met in Lublin on Wednesday. The meeting took place as Zelenskyy was returning to Ukraine following his visit to the United States.

In Washington, the Ukrainian president held meetings with US President Donald Trump and senators.

Zelenskyy briefed Tusk on the course of the talks.

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The two leaders also discussed Polish investment in Ukraine, cooperation on missile defence and support for Kyiv in its fight against the Russian aggressor.

"Zelenskyy briefed Tusk on the course of the talks in Washington," the Polish prime minister said.

According to Polish media, the meeting lasted about an hour. The leaders did not hold a press conference afterwards.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy previously said that Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could visit Kyiv within the next two weeks.

Read more: Zelenskyy will meet with Tusk in Lublin today