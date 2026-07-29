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Zelenskyy will meet with Tusk in Lublin today
Today, July 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Lublin.
According to Censor.NET, the Office of the Polish Prime Minister reported this on social media platform X.
Details about the meeting
"This afternoon in Lublin, Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The discussion will focus on reviewing the results of his visit to the United States and his meeting with President Donald Trump," the statement reads.
No further information regarding the bilateral meeting is available at this time.
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