Nawrocki’s office responded to Tusk’s call to react to attack on Ukrainian couple: Government is responsible for safety on the streets

Rafal Leskiewicz, the Polish President’s spokesperson, responded to Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s call for Karol Nawrocki to condemn the attack on a Ukrainian couple in Wrocław, stating that the government is responsible for safety on the streets.

Leskevich made these remarks in a comment to Polsat News, according to Censor.NET.

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The government is responsible for safety

Nawrocki's spokesperson stated that it is the Prime Minister and the ministers under his authority who have at their disposal the tools to combat violence and prosecute those responsible.

"Prime Minister Tusk and his ministers – Kierwiński, Semoniak and Żurek – are responsible for safety on Polish streets. It follows, therefore, that the Prime Minister must admit his guilt, as it is precisely during his term in office that Polish streets have become increasingly unsafe," said the Polish President’s spokesperson.

Read more: In Poland, there are efforts to keep paintings entrusted by Ukraine for safekeeping through courts, - media

The President’s stance on hate crimes

Leskevich emphasised that the Head of State maintains the position that a firm response should be given to all instances of aggression, regardless of the nationality of the victims.

"It is government officials who have all the tools needed to tackle the problems – whether physical or verbal aggression – that have been observed recently. The President expects the Prime Minister to finally get down to work and make his ministers do their jobs," said Nawrocki's spokesperson.

He added that the law enforcement authorities should prosecute those who commit acts of violence "whether against Ukrainians, members of other nationalities, or, above all, against Poles".

Read more: Tusk called on Nawrocki to respond to attack on Ukrainian couple in Wrocław, - media

"Work, not political games"

"Any form of aggression deserves condemnation; all aggression — whether physical or verbal — must be punished. Those responsible for brutal beatings or verbal abuse must be promptly arrested and brought to justice. Instead of the political posturing and political games engaged in by Donald Tusk, the Prime Minister and his ministers should simply focus on the hard work of day-to-day governance," said Leskevich.

The spokesperson also noted that the President does not intend to respond to every statement made by the Prime Minister.

"The President is not expected to respond to every political provocation by the Prime Minister, as the latter seizes every opportunity to attack the President," says Nawrocki's spokesperson.

What led up to it