Tusk called on Nawrocki to respond to attack on Ukrainian couple in Wrocław, - media

Following a brutal attack on a Ukrainian couple in Wrocław, the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, stated that radical groups are becoming increasingly bold because they feel they have political backing. He also called on President Karol Nawrocki not to remain silent.

According to Censor.NET, citing Onet and RMF24, Tusk made this statement ahead of a cabinet meeting on 28 July. The Polish Prime Minister emphasised that the country must take decisive action to combat violence and hate crimes.

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According to Tusk, "thugs, hooligans and this culture of violence are becoming increasingly brazen", and he cited as evidence of this an attacker who beat up a Ukrainian woman and called himself a "border defender".

That is precisely why the head of government publicly appealed to President Karol Nawrocki, asking him to break his silence on this incident and to draw attention to the activities of radical groups.

See more: Attack on Ukrainians in Poland: police detain two men. PHOTO

Tusk also expressed the hope that the police would promptly apprehend those responsible for such crimes and ensure they are brought to justice.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that attacks on Ukrainians run counter to Poland’s own interests. He urged citizens not to remain indifferent and to report any incidents of violence to the police.