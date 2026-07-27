Attack on Ukrainians in Poland: police detain two men. PHOTO

Polish law enforcement officers have detained two men suspected of attacking Ukrainians in Wrocław.

According to Censor.NET, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński announced this on X.

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Attack over their accent and detention of suspects

The incident occurred in Wrocław on 26 July. A young Ukrainian couple entered a shop near their home. After they went outside, several men began following them.

According to available information, the couple may have been attacked because of their accent. The Ukrainians were brutally beaten.

"Two men detained by Wrocław police are suspected of assaulting a Ukrainian couple," the minister said.

The suspects had previously been known to police. One of them was detained by officers from a counterterrorism unit as he attempted to leave the city.

Read more: Assault on two 13-year-old Ukrainian girls in Poland: woman faces over seven years’ imprisonment

Diplomatic reaction and previous incidents

The Consulate-General of Ukraine in Wrocław has called on Polish law enforcement agencies to respond promptly to this incident.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha instructed the consulate to take the necessary measures urgently.

He also noted that incidents of aggression against Ukrainian citizens have recently been recorded with increasing frequency in Poland.

See more: Two men have been detained in Poland for beating local resident who came to defence of Ukrainian boy. PHOTO