Two men have been detained in Poland for beating local resident who came to defence of Ukrainian boy. PHOTO

Polish police have arrested two men suspected of assaulting a 60-year-old resident of Poznań. According to the authorities, the attack took place after the man stood up for a Ukrainian boy.

As reported by Censor.NET, Poland’s Minister of the Interior and Administration, Marcin Kierwiński, announced this on the social media platform X.

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According to the minister, the incident took place on Friday, 17 July.

"Two suspects in the assault on a 60-year-old Poznań resident have been detained by the Polish police. On Friday, the man came to the defence of a Ukrainian boy. Both suspects will be taken to the public prosecutor’s office," said Kierwiński.





The head of the Polish Ministry of the Interior did not provide any further details of the case.

Legal proceedings are currently underway against the detainees. Once these are completed, the public prosecutor’s office is due to decide whether to charge them.

Read more: In Poland, woman assaulted two 13-year-old Ukrainian girls over Ukrainian language, - media