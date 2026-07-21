In Poland, woman assaulted two 13-year-old Ukrainian girls over Ukrainian language, - media

In the Polish city of Legnica, the police are investigating an attack on two 13-year-old Ukrainian girls, who were beaten by an unknown woman because they were speaking Ukrainian to each other.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by RMF24 and the spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of the Interior, Karolina Halecka.

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According to the Polish Ministry of the Interior, the incident took place on 18 July at around 9.00 pm on Polarna Street in Legnica.

"No one has the right to use violence against another person, especially a child. The fact that the attack most likely took place because of the teenagers’ ethnic origin is also a criminal offence," emphasised Haletska.

Law enforcement officers are currently conducting an investigation as part of criminal proceedings into an alleged assault. They are also examining whether the attack was motivated by hatred based on the victims’ national origin.

According to the girls’ mother, the attack took place near the local swimming pool, where her daughters were spending time with other teenagers. An unknown woman approached the children and demanded that they not speak Ukrainian in Poland.

Following a verbal altercation, the woman resorted to physical violence – she struck one of the girls, as well as other children who were nearby. According to the mother, the attacker justified her actions by stating that the victims were Ukrainian citizens.

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