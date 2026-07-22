Assault on two 13-year-old Ukrainian girls in Poland: woman faces over seven years’ imprisonment

Police in the Polish city of Legnica have arrested a 26-year-old woman on charges of assault and violating the physical integrity of two 13-year-old Ukrainian girls.

This is reported by RMF 24, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As reported, the incident involving the suspect and minors took place on Saturday evening on Poliarna Street. The mother of two girls from Ukraine recounted the incident on Facebook. According to her, her children were playing by the swimming pool with others. Another woman approached them with her own children and told them off for speaking Ukrainian in Poland.

The woman allegedly harassed the children on several further occasions, and on one such occasion punched one of the daughters of the woman who reported the incident, as well as another girl and a boy who had come to their defence. The woman also allegedly told the children that she had done so because they were from Ukraine.

What are the police saying?

Yagoda Ekert, head of the Legnica District Police Department, reported on Wednesday that the police had been working intensively to establish the exact sequence of events. They had seized recordings, identified witnesses and gathered evidence.

They identified a 26-year-old woman suspected of assaulting minors. She was arrested and taken to the district prosecutor’s office in Legnica, where charges were brought against her.

The charges relate to causing bodily harm or injury resulting in a period of ill health not exceeding seven days. The prosecutor has also charged her with coercing another person into performing a specific act by using violence or unlawful threats.

The suspect faces a prison sentence of up to seven years and six months. She has been placed under police supervision and has been ordered not to approach the victims or the children’s playground on Polarna Street in Legnica.

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What led up to it?

It was previously reported that in the Polish city of Legnica, the police are investigating an attack on two 13-year-old Ukrainian girls, who were beaten by an unknown woman because they were speaking Ukrainian to each other.