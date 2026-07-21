Poland has welcomed Ukraine’s intention to extend permits for exhumation work relating to Volyn tragedy, - media reports

The Office of the President of Poland has welcomed the statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding his intention to open the archives relating to the Volyn tragedy and to increase the number of permits for search and exhumation work.

According to Censor.NET, Rafal Leskiewicz, the spokesperson for the Polish President, stated this in an interview with Wirtualna Polska.

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"This is a positive sign," said Leskevich. At the same time, he noted that the archives of the Security Service of Ukraine had been opened many years ago, and that Polish historians – particularly those working within the joint Polish-Ukrainian group at the Institute of National Remembrance – already had access to documents relating to Polish-Ukrainian relations, including the Volyn tragedy.

According to the spokesperson, the part of Zelenskyy’s statement concerning an increase in the number of permits for search and exhumation work is particularly important. In Warsaw, it is hoped that following the meeting between the Presidents of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, and Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this process will become systematic.

Leskiewicz also emphasised that Poland would continue to support Ukraine in the war against Russia.

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"Support for Ukraine is in the shared interest of NATO and the European Union. No one will stop this," he emphasised.

At the same time, the Polish President’s spokesperson noted that supporting Ukraine in its stand against Russian aggression does not preclude Warsaw from consistently defending its positions on matters of historical memory.