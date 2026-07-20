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News Photo Support of Ukraine by Poland
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In Warsaw, Kraków and Wrocław, people take to streets to support Ukraine. PHOTOS

A wave of street demonstrations has taken place in Polish cities. Poles took to the streets carrying Polish and Ukrainian national flags to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people and protest against rising xenophobia.

The events were initiated by Polish activists and civil society representatives. Large rallies were held in Warsaw, Krakow and Wroclaw, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The rally in Wroclaw was organised by prominent Polish activist Ewa Trojanowska. According to her, the main reason people took to the streets was concern over the rise in hostile sentiment in the public sphere.

"Today, in Warsaw, Krakow and my beloved Wroclaw, a city that always holds out to the very end, people took to the streets to say these simple but deeply important words: we stand with Ukraine," the participants stressed.

The organisers emphasised that tensions between the two nations are being deliberately fuelled by some radical Polish politicians, a large-scale campaign by Russian bots and Russian information operations.

The main purpose of the rallies was to demonstrate clearly that the overwhelming majority of Poles are not susceptible to Kremlin manipulation, value good relations with their neighbours and categorically condemn hate speech.

Rallies in support of Ukrainians and against hatred have taken place in Poland
Rallies in support of Ukrainians and against hatred have taken place in Poland
Rallies in support of Ukrainians and against hatred have taken place in Poland

Read more: Kosiniak-Kamysz on Ukraine’s decision to open archives related to the Volhynia tragedy: I hope Zelenskyy’s promises will translate into concrete actions

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xenophobia (8) Poland (1718) Ukraine (6075)
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