Kosiniak-Kamysz on Ukraine’s decision to open archives related to the Volhynia tragedy: I hope Zelenskyy’s promises will translate into concrete actions

Poland’s Minister of Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, commented on the statement by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, regarding the opening of archives and the carrying out of exhumations.

He wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Specific actions

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that any statement that brings a resolution to complex issues between Poland and Ukraine deserves attention.

"I hope that Zelenskyy’s promises regarding the opening of the archives, exhumations and dialogue will be translated into concrete action. This is the direction we have been striving for," he said.

The minister added that Poland had, from the outset, placed its emphasis on dialogue and honouring the memory of the victims of the Volhynia tragedy.

"Today, Poland and Ukraine have a common enemy – Russia. That is where the threat to our way of life lies. Discord between our peoples serves the Kremlin’s interests," said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

What led up to it

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced yesterday that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine will open all their archives relating to the tragic events of the 20th century in Volhynia.

The issue of the exhumation of the victims of the Volhynia tragedy