Kosiniak-Kamysz on Ukraine’s decision to open archives related to the Volhynia tragedy: I hope Zelenskyy’s promises will translate into concrete actions
Poland’s Minister of Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, commented on the statement by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, regarding the opening of archives and the carrying out of exhumations.
He wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Specific actions
Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that any statement that brings a resolution to complex issues between Poland and Ukraine deserves attention.
"I hope that Zelenskyy’s promises regarding the opening of the archives, exhumations and dialogue will be translated into concrete action. This is the direction we have been striving for," he said.
The minister added that Poland had, from the outset, placed its emphasis on dialogue and honouring the memory of the victims of the Volhynia tragedy.
"Today, Poland and Ukraine have a common enemy – Russia. That is where the threat to our way of life lies. Discord between our peoples serves the Kremlin’s interests," said Kosiniak-Kamysz.
What led up to it
As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced yesterday that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine will open all their archives relating to the tragic events of the 20th century in Volhynia.
The issue of the exhumation of the victims of the Volhynia tragedy
- In September 2024, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that, unless the issue of the exhumation of the victims of the Volhynia tragedy is resolved, Ukraine cannot hope to join the EU.
- During his visit to Warsaw on 1 October, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine is prepared to discuss contentious issues relating to the two countries’ shared history with Poland, in particular the Volhynia tragedy of 1943–1944.
- On 4 October, the Polish Minister of Defence confirmed his intention to block Ukraine’s accession to the EU until the issue of the exhumation and commemoration of the victims of the Volhynia tragedy has been resolved.
- In January 2025, Ukraine and Poland exchanged lists of sites for the search and exhumation of remains dating from their mutual historical conflicts.
- Subsequently, Ukraine granted permission for the exhumation of the victims of the Volhynia tragedy in the Ternopil region.
- In April 2025, Ukraine gave its consent to search operations for Polish victims of the Volhynia tragedy in the village of Ugli, Rivne region.
- On 6 September, in the Ternopil region, the remains discovered during exhumations at the site of the former village of Puzhnyky were reburied. Delegations from Ukraine and Poland took part in the event.
- The Polish side has agreed to Ukraine’s request for search and exhumation work to begin in the Polish village of Yurechkova on 30 September 2025.
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