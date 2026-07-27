Young couple were brutally beaten in Wrocław because of their Ukrainian accent, police are searching for attackers, - media. VIDEO

In Wrocław, Poland, a group of men attacked a young Ukrainian couple because of their Ukrainian accent. The victims were hospitalised with suspected concussions, and the police are already searching for the attackers.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Wrocław, the attack took place on 26 July in the Zakrzów district.

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According to preliminary reports, the Ukrainians had returned from a shop and were heading towards their car. After leaving the shop, they were pursued by a group of men. The reason for the attack, it is reported, was their Ukrainian accent.

The attackers caught up with the couple near their car. They first knocked the man to the ground and began kicking him. When the woman tried to protect her partner, she was struck several times on the head and face.

After the assault, the attackers fled. An ambulance crew took both victims to hospital. Doctors suspect they have suffered concussions, and the woman also required stitches for an ear injury.

The attack was captured on CCTV. The Wrocław police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the attackers.

It should be noted that Polish police had previously reported a rise in the number of hate crimes against Ukrainians. Since the start of 2026, law enforcement agencies have received 180 such reports, which is 30 per cent more than during the same period last year.

Read more: Assault on two 13-year-old Ukrainian girls in Poland: woman faces over seven years’ imprisonment